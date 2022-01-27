Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself. She can be seen donning a navy blue coloured lehenga which has heavy work on it. The front cut of the blouse suits perfect on her. The outfit by Manish Malhotra shines on the actress as she dons it just glamorously. However, don't miss her big smile on the second click.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

