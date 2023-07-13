Rashmika Mandanna has shared a cute photo on social media. The Animal star took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a white t-shirt and denim. The Bollywood actor looks quirky with her hair tied up and is seen posing on a beautiful floral sofa. She styled the look with trendy sneakers. She looks absolutely radiant in the picture. "Just my reaction to a lot of things in general [sic]," Rashmika captioned the Instagram post. Rashmika Mandanna Clicks Mirror Selfie and Asks Fans ‘Do You Think I’m Getting Better at It?’ (View Pics).

Here's Rashmika Mandanna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)