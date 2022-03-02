Rihanna is making sure that her maternity style is unique and at the same time damn HOT. As the pop icon who recently made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week was seen in a sexy street style look. The singer opted for see-through black negligee which she paired with a matching thong and leather trench coat. Not to miss, her knee-length boots and accessories. It's definitely goth wear done right. Mom-To-Be Rihanna Poses With Beau A$AP Rocky At Fenty Beauty Brands Party (View Pics).

Rihanna at a Fashion Show:

rihanna arriving to dior fw22 show in paris pic.twitter.com/22QUNRiZxU — maría (@MOSSYVIBES) March 1, 2022

Stunner and How!

“A Sheer Dior Dress Is Rihanna’s Most Sensational Maternity Look To Date” - Vogue pic.twitter.com/7DfpveomLQ — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) March 1, 2022

