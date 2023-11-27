Rihanna, who is known for her bold and daring sartorial choices, was recently spotted in NYC making a glam style statement. Pushing the boundaries of fashion and setting trends, the singer was clicked in all-black outfit which comprised of top and body-hugging leggings which she paired with an overcoat. Not to miss, her dark red pout, reflectors, sexy heels, handbag and jewellery. Indeed, she's a true fashion phenomenon. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shares Memories of Receiving Honorary MBE at Buckingham Palace in Glamorous Attire, Pens Note About Cherishing Historic Moment (View Pics).

Take Style Cues From Rihanna:

Rihanna spotted out in New York City. https://t.co/WjfRniTCEp — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)