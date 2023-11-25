Lisa, graced the Buckingham Palace along with Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé to receive the honorary MBE from King Charles, and she radiated elegance in a stunning shiny white checkered dress complemented by an open gala cape. Sharing the historic moment on Instagram, Lisa expressed her profound honour, stating, "So deeply honored to be a part of this great moment. I would have never imagined standing here receiving an Honorary MBE, so thank you, and will forever cherish this moment." BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares Photos After Receiving Honorary MBE, Rapper Looks Elegant in White Off-Shoulder Gown and Chanel Dress.

Check Out Lisa's Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

