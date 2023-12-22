The ever-popular Rupali Ganguly attended producer Anand Pandit's star-studded birthday bash last night. The Anupamaa actress was all smiles for the paparazzi, lighting up the event with her charm. Ganguly turned heads in a stunning black and gold shimmery saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse. Opting for a 'less is more' approach when it came to accessories, she let the elegant saree take center stage. Her minimal yet dazzling look perfectly complemented the evening. Have a look! Kajol Looks Dreamy in Cyan Sequin Saree, Watch Her Latest Look Here!

Rupali Ganguly at Anand Pandit's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)