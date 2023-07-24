Selena Gomez recently turned 31. The "Calm Down" singer took to her Instagram handle to share stylish pictures from her birthday bash. Selena could be seen in a strapless red dress in her latest photos. The singer served major fashion goals with her red Bottega Veneta dress and strappy black heels. She accessorised the look with silver hoop earrings. Selena Gomez looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair tied in a messy top bun styled with one-side loose strands. Paris Hilton, Karol G, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco and many others were seen at the singer's birthday bash. Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Her 31st Birthday Bash! Paris Hilton, Karol G and More Seen at the Star-Studded Party (View Pics).

Check Selena Gomez's Birthday Style Here:

Selena Gomez's Birthday Pictures:

