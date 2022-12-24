Sherlyn Chopra is in the mood to celebrate Christmas 2022 in a sexy way. The gorgeous diva wore sexy attire all red and minnies and she treated her fans a video in front of her Christmas tree dancing on like a free bird. Pornography Case: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey

Check Out the Video Below:

A little more sparkle.. A little less stress.. This #Christmas I wIsh you the very best! 🔥🔥🔥#ChristmasCountdown pic.twitter.com/lO7gOJcs5L — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)