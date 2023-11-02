Every year thousands of fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, and celebrate his birthday in the most unique manner. This year too it was no different. Fans gathered outside Mannat to celebrate SRK’s 58th birthday and the superstar made a special appearance at the balcony to greet the sea of fans. He waved at them and thanked them all with his signature pose. Later, King Khan even dropped a post on X saying, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit.” Shah Rukh Khan 58th Birthday: King Khan Greets Sea of Fans Outside Mannat, Wins Hearts With His Signature Pose (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans On His 58th Birthday

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

