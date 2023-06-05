Couple Shefali Jariwali and Parag Tyagi are relationship goals, alright. Obviously they are. Have you checked Shefali's Instagram post? Shefali look stunning in blue bikini as she enjoys her vacation with husband Parag Tyagi. Shefali Jariwala Reveals That It Was Sunny Leone Who Inspired Her To Adopt A Girl Child (Deets Inside).

Check Out The Pictures Which Shefali Posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Jariwala 🧿 (@shefalijariwala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)