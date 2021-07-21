Actress and social media personality Shehnaaz Gill has been on a roll, signing movies, shooting for music videos and posing for glam photoshoots. The 28-year-old, in her latest Instagram post, shared hot photos from celebrity fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish black blazer wherein she is also flaunting a hint of cleavage.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill’s Hot Pics from Dabboo Ratnani’s Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)