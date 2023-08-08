Shehnaaz Gill has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it casual outings, ethnic or western wear, the actress aces it all. Having said that, the actress was stepping out of her vanity wearing a green mini knee-length dress and white sneakers. She completed her look with dewy makeup, and pink lip colour, kept her short hair untied, and flaunt her radiant smile. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like a Boss Lady in Grey Pant Suit and Netted Top; View Stunning Pics of the Bigg Boss 13 Star.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

