Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram today and dropped a superhot solo picture of herself from her Italy diaries. In the picture from her vacay, the "Shut Up & Bounce" star could be seen soaking in the tuscan sun in a printed monokini agianst a pretty backdrop. The actress totally looks like a snacc in the click, as she flaunts her well-mainted bod. Have a look! Summer Style 2023: From Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra, Take a Look at White Summer Dresses From Celebs' Closets.

Shilpa Shetty in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

