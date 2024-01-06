At her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wife, Shaza Morani’s baby shower, Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a lime green anarkali suit. The outfit beautifully captured the traditional essence of the occasion, radiating elegance and grace. Adorned with tasteful accessories like a nose ring and jhumkas, it added sophistication to her appearance. Her hair, elegantly tied in a bun, complemented the overall look, showcasing Shraddha's effortless fusion of traditional attire with her innate charm. Beyond the captured moments, Shraddha’s spirited dance to Sukhbir’s "Ishq Tera Tadpave" infused contagious energy, further elevating the celebratory mood. Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Marriage: Shraddha Kapoor Spotted With Rohan Shrestha At Padmini Kolhapure’s Son’s Wedding (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor At Shaza Morani's Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyaankksharma)

Shraddha At Her Cousin's Baby Shower:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav (Shraddha Kapoor Fanpage) (@teamshraddhakusa)

