Star Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer made a stylish statement at the BCCI Awards 2024. Shreyas received the award for Best International Men's Debut. For the event, he opted for a sleek navy-blue suit by Dinkar Aneja. His outfit was complemented by Pellé Santino shoes. He accessorised the look with a watch and ear studs, which exuded sophistication. The finishing touch was his neatly styled spiked haircut, completing the ensemble with finesse. BCCI Awards 2024 Full Winners List: From Shubman Gill to Smriti Mandhana, Check Complete Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

View Shreyas Iyer’s Pics From the BCCI Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Jaisinghani (@nikitajaisinghani)

