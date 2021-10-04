Shweta Tiwari celebrates her 41st birthday on October 4. The TV star who was last seen on Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is ageing like a fine wine. Right from her Kasautii Zindagii Kay days, winning Bigg Boss 4 to being relevant till date in the industry, she's fabulous. Even on the style front, she's fantastic and we've seen her slaying it fashion-wise on multiple occasions. And on her born day today (October 4), we would like to raise a toast to her style shenanigans that are awesome and how. Check it out!

In Beige Pantsuit!

Beauty In Green!

Pretty In Desi Wear!

Hottie!

Look At That Ada!

Seductress in RED!

Pinkalicious!

