Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Made in Heaven 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a blue organza shirt paired with a black strapless bodycon dress. She styled her hair in a low bun with loose strands. She accessorised the look with an oxidised choker necklace. Sobhita looks fabulous in her nude makeup look with blue eyeliner. She paired the look with stylish black pumps. "#KaveriBlues for #TaraKhanna MIH S2 press day! [sic]," Sobhita captioned the stunning Instagram post. Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Fabulous in Neon Green Saree Styled With a Cape (See Pics).

Check Sobhita Dhulipala's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

