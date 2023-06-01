Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu seem to be taking some time away from the family life and enjoying some downtime as a couple on a beautiful beach in the Maldives. Soha shared pictures on her Instagram where she was dressed in a sexy black bikini as Kunal wore a thin white shirt and multi-coloured swimming shorts. Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Pink Bikini and Sarong As She Walks Hand-in-Hand With Hubby Kunal Kemmu on Maldives Beach.

Check Out Soha and Kunal's Vacay Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

