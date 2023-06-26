Soha Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Malibu. The Rang De Basanti actor took to her Instagram handle to share quirky pictures of her in a white tube top and trendy blue trousers. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with stylish black sunglasses. "From Malibu, with love [sic]," Soha Ali Khan captioned the Instagram post. Soha serves major summer fashion goals with her latest vacation photos. Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu Stun in New Photos From Beach in the Maldives (View Post).

Check Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

