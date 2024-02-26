Sonali Bendre took to social media to delight her followers with her stunning traditional outfit. She looks radiant in a flowing red saree paired with a beautiful blouse. The saree drapes gracefully around her, matching perfectly with the blouse. The blouse has sheer sleeves adorned with embroidery and mirror work. The stylish fringes at the sleeve ends and the blouse centre, add a modern twist to the traditional attire. Sonali accessorises with elegant oxidised jewellery. Her makeup is flawless, featuring vibrant pink lipstick, subtle pink eyeshadow, and a rosy pink bindi. Her neatly tied hair in a bun adds the final touch to her gorgeous look. Check Out Sonali Bendre's Stunning Wardrobe That Will Make You Fall in Love With Her All Over Again.

View Sonali Bendre’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

