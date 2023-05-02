She is one of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry. And also a fashion icon. Song Hye-Kyo is ruling both the acting and fashion worlds and how. The 41-year-old, after bagging the prestigious ‘Best Actress’ award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her latest drama, The Glory, took Met Gala 2023 by storm with her stunning appearance in Fendi. The Italian fashion luxury brand ambassador posted a video from Met Gala with the caption, “Met Gala 2023 with Fendi”, followed by a yellow heart. Song Hye-Kyo wore Fendi to honour and celebrate the work of Karl Lagerfeld, Fendi’s late Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The Descendants of the Sun actress also posed with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and South Korean supermodel Sora Choi at the event.

Song Hye-Kyo Takes Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet by Storm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

The Girl in Fendi!

#SongHyeKyo wore #Fendi to the #MetGala, marking the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, The Costume Institute’s exhibition at the @metmuseum celebrating the work of Fendi’s late Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear.#ALineOfBeauty pic.twitter.com/rZnmtExSfy — Fendi (@Fendi) May 2, 2023

Song Hye-Kyo With Jisoo and Sora

Jennie with Song Hye Kyo and Sora 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9RLXXlpNXc — 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) May 2, 2023

Song Hye-Kyo and Jisoo Posing For a Selfie

WHAT THE FUCK SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE IN ONE FRAME 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nhyj1w0udG — SONG HYE KYO AT THE MET GALA! (@rubyinme) May 2, 2023

She Is Truly a Goddess

Song Hye Kyo and Serge Brunschwig at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. More #GettyFootage 🎥 #METGala 👉 https://t.co/7s4SLX9OHC@metmuseum @voguemagazine #SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/9TYhlfJRw6 — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) May 2, 2023

