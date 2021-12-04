Sruthy Sithara, who represented India at the Ms Trans Global Universe pageant for the past six months, has been crowned the ultimate winner. Sruthy is from Vaikom in Kerala and is the first Indian to win the crown of Miss Trans Global.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

