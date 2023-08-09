Surbhi Jyoti has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Qubool Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a white saree with pink heart patterns on it. The TV actor paired the look with a sleeveless pink blouse and also wore pink heels to compliment the look. She accessorised the look with diamond studded earrings. Surbhi styled her middle-parted breezy open hair with soft curls. For makeup, Surbhi opted for a subtle look with a nude lipstick shade. "Desi Barbie [sic]," the TV actor captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Surbhi Jyoti Serves Ethnic Fashion Goals in Embellished Ivory Saree (See Pics).

Here's Surbhi Jyoti's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

