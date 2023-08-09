Sydney Sweeney has been making waves with her projects recently. She's best known as Cassie from Euphoria, she was also seen in The White Lotus and Reality. In addition to being a great versatile actress, Sydney is confident with what she's got and she took her badassness to the front cover of Variety's latest issue. The actress looked sizzling hot with her 90s style photoshoot and flaunted her toned body in a pink cut-out monokini sitting on a block of ice. In another pic she was seen wearing a stunning bodysuit and holding an ice-cream while she licked her finger. Sydney Sweeney and IVE’s Wonyoung Stun in New Selfie at Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event.

Check Out Sydney's Pics Here:

Sydney Sweeney covers the latest issue of Variety pic.twitter.com/ASR371exOi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 9, 2023

Sydney Photographed by Eric Ray Davidson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Ray Davidson (@ericraydavidson)

More Of Her Photoshoot

Sydney Sweeney photographed by Eric Ray Davidson for Variety. pic.twitter.com/I05kY6vW1i — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)