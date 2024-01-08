Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads in her latest Instagram post, showcasing her impeccable style in a black and white corset top. The spaghetti straps and plunging neckline exuded elegance, while black lace detailing at the bust added a touch of edginess. White thread detailing at the torso provided a flawless finish to the chic ensemble. Paired with a long black skirt, the outfit achieved a perfect blend of sophistication and trendiness. Sharing the photos, Tamannaah added an Omkara twist with the caption, "Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai …toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai." Dive into her fashionable world! Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Relationship With Vijay Varma, The Lust Stories 2 Actress Says 'He Is My Happy Place and I Care About Him Deeply'.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Latest Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

