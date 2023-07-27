Tamannaah Bhatia’s sartorial choices have grabbed eyeballs. Be it onscreen or off screen, the beauty has nailed each and every look. The Jailer actress has shared a series of pics on Instagram flaunting her sexy curves. Tamannaah has put her cleavage on display in a satin crepe longline corset top and teamed it up with high-waist camouflage cargo pants. She completed her look with minimal makeup, let those wavy tresses loose and posed in style in silver pointed-toe footwear. Tamannaah Bhatia Slays in Black Sleeveless Top and Cut-Out Waist Flared Pants (View Pics).

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

