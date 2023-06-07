Tammannah Bhatia treated her fans with stunning pictures, the actress exuded sheer confidence as she donned a mesmerizing white 3-piece suit. Enhancing her ensemble, Tammannah adorned herself with a striking statement pearl necklacewith striking gold jewelrry, adding a touch of glamour and individuality. On work front, Tammannah will be next seen in Lust Stories 2. It is Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome. Vijay Varma Finds Tamannaah Bhatia’s Photos Very Blazing and Hot.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)