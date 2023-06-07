Tammannah Bhatia treated her fans with stunning pictures, the actress exuded sheer confidence as she donned a mesmerizing white 3-piece suit. Enhancing her ensemble, Tammannah adorned herself with a striking statement pearl necklacewith striking gold jewelrry, adding a touch of glamour and individuality. On work front, Tammannah will be next seen in Lust Stories 2. It is Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome. Vijay Varma Finds Tamannaah Bhatia’s Photos Very Blazing and Hot.

Check Out The Pictures Here: