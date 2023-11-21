Tara Sutaria celebrated her 28th birthday in style, donning an exquisite champagne and silver embellished crop top paired with a bodycon skirt that accentuated her stunning look. Opting for subtle yet radiant makeup, Tara completed her birthday ensemble with elegant earrings and a statement necklace. The festivities included cherished moments with family and friends, where she posed alongside Orry and joyfully cut the cake with her sister Pia Sutaria. Tara's birthday affair exuded both glamour and warmth, making it a memorable celebration surrounded by loved ones. Tara Sutaria Birthday: Check Out the Best Sartorial Moments of the 'Apurva' Actress. View Tara Sutaria's Celebration: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

