Tara Sutaria has turned cover girl for Lifestyle Asia India's latest issue and she's a sight to behold in alluring outfits for the mag. Right from posing in a bikini to daring custom-made couture, the girl is on fire. Check out her fashionable pics below. 5 Shanaya Kapoor Outfits That Are Perfect for Your Date Night!

Tara Sutaria's Hot Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Floral Bikini Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Isn't She The Hottest?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)