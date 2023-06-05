Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, caught by the paparazzi, radiated high-end glamour as they posed together, beaming with bright smiles. Tejasswi stole the spotlight in a stunning shiny purple dress, perfectly complemented by her flawless makeup. Meanwhile, Karan opted for a simple yet comfortable look, donning a black t-shirt paired with jeans. Their stylish attire and infectious smiles captivated onlookers, solidifying their status as a fashionable and charismatic duo. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here: