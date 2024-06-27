Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have silenced the breakup rumours swirling around with a stunning display of affection on Instagram. The couple, who rose to fame with their sizzling chemistry on Bigg Boss 15, showed fans their romantic London vacation through a series of envy-inducing photos. Their joint post highlights the heartwarming journey through their London adventures. One picture captures a moment of pure tenderness, with Tejasswi resting her head comfortably on Karan's shoulder. Check out their mushy photo dump here! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Part Ways After 3 Years of Dating? Here’s What We Know.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Vacationing In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)