TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, mesmerised onlookers at a recent Diwali celebration with her enchanting fashion sense. The spotlight was undeniably on her as she gracefully donned a black strapless corset saree, seamlessly blending tradition, elegance, and sultriness. With a plunging neckline and bronze metal lines adorning her corset top, Tejasswi's bewitching ensemble showcased her as a true style diva. The actress opted for glamorous makeup, complemented by statement green earrings, completing her ethereal look that left heads turning at the Diwali bash. Check out the photos she shared! Tejasswi Prakash's Saree Looks That You Can Try For the Upcoming Festive Season!

Tejasswi Prakash's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

