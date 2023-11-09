TV star Tejasswi Prakash recently stole the spotlight as she exuded 'Desi Girl' vibes in a stunning black ethnic fusion saree adorned with a belt and a multi-beaded bralette. The video of her impeccable look mesmerised fans, showcasing her classic glamour with open hair and a timeless makeup style. Prakash's fashion statement garnered attention, signifying her knack for blending traditional attire with modern trends. Tejasswi Prakash's Saree Looks That You Can Try For the Upcoming Festive Season!

Watch Tejasswi Prakash In Black Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)