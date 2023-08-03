Tripti Dimri has shared some stylish pictures of her on social media. The Qala actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an all-black catsuit with long sleeves and a closed neckline. Tripti accessorised the look with a pearl-adorned waist chain. The actress looks stunning in her nude makeup look with contoured cheeks and glossy lip colour. She styled the look with a pair of black shoes. The Bulbbul actor looks absolutely beautiful in the all-black onesie and her gel hair look. Triptii Dimri Shares Cryptic Message on Insta Amid Breakup Rumours With Alleged Boyfriend Karnesh Ssharma (View Post).

Here's Tripti Dimri's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)