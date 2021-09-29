Television actress Urfi Javed became an overnight sensation after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. This also led to people noticing her out-of-the-box fashion sense. Since then, the actress has been flaunting a lot of her bold style on Instagram. Now, in her latest reel on 'gram, we can see the girl showcasing her maroon lehenga-choli, with a fun twist.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

