Urfi Javed taps the recent nude trend started by bold Ranveer Singh. As the Bigg Boss OTT diva, who's known for her daring outfits this time went almost naked in new Instagram reel. In her latest viral video, Urfi (Uorfi) could be seen posing in a bath tub where her bare body is only covered with rose petals. Well, hats off to her for doing everything with so confidence. You go girl! Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot Gets a Fashionable Makeover From Myntra (View Pic).

Urfi Javed Hot Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

