Love or hate her, but you cannot ignore her! Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and there's no doubt about it. Everyday churning a bold fashion attire is not easy but she does it with ease. Now, today (June 4) she made an outfit from a gunny bag and it's hot. In the video, she literally transforms from loungewear into a sexy 'bori' crop top and mini skirt combo and we are floored. Urfi Javed and Her Hot Feather Tattoo: 6 Times When Bold and Bindass Babe Flaunted Her Sexy Body Art in Style (View Photos).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)