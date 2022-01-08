On a lazy Saturday (January 7), Vaani Kapoor wanted to play 'shadow and light' and so shared a series of clicks on her Instagram that are too hot to handle. In the throwback pictures, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui babe could be seen flaunting her hot body and cleavage as she opts for a glittery tube dress in grey. She can definitely make any man sweat with those sexy poses. You go, girl!

Vaani Kapoor Hot Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)