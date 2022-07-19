Can you guess the sexiest woman alive in the world? It is not a Hollywood beauty but an American golf star. She is Paige Spiranac. The 29-year-old is named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in Maxim's 2022 Hot 100 list and with this, she also becomes the first athlete to get the No.1 spot in the Hot 100 list. Paige Spiranac is a total bombshell as the cover star posing in an unbuttoned white shirt. Dubbed as the hottest and world’s most-followed golfer, Paige showcases massive cleavage as she goes for the sexy out-the-bed look!

Watch Video of Paige Spiranac as Maxim’s 2022 ‘HOT 100’ Cover Star!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

She Is The One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

