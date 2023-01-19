The South By Southwest festival is 50 days away, The South By Southwest festival will begin on March 10. The South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals recently dropped its initial lineup for the 30th edition of the SXSW Film & TV Festival. It will include events such as Opening Night film, Feature and Short Competitions, Midnighters and XR Experience.

Check Tweet:

50 days away: South By Southwest festival begins (10 Mar) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) January 19, 2023

