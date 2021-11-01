Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021! The state foundation day of Andhra Pradesh is quite interesting unlike other states observing their formation days. Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation as a result of the Telangana Movement was formed into two states, the other being Telangana in 2014. It has resulted in the suspension of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations on November 1 and it was only after a gap of five years, the celebrations resumed in 2019. Andhra marks formation day on November 1 for the third time since bifurcation this year. Let us celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021 with greetings, messages, images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status and so on.

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing One and All a Very Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish My Fellow Friends From The Wonderful State of Andhra Pradesh a Very Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2021!

