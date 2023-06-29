The highly significant day devoted to Vithoba or Panduranga in 2023 is known as Ashadi Ekadashi. The Hindu event, often called Shayani or Devshayani Ekadashi, occurs on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Ashadha. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on June 29. As we celebrate the day, here are some wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, and messages for you to share with your family and friends. Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date And Time: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vitthal Bless You with All That You Have Dreamt Of. May All Your Wishes Get Fulfilled, and May You Always Keep Smiling. A Very Blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi to You.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Vishnu to Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vithala Bless You and Your Household on the Auspicious Event of Ashadhi Ekadashi and at All Times. Blissful Ashadhi!

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Celebrating the Glory of Lord Vishnu and the Triumph of Good Over Evil Every Time He Took an Avatar to Save Humanity and Our Planet, Earth. Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi!

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023 Greetings and Messages To Share With Your Family and Friends on This Day

