Devshayani Ekadashi is an important day that is marked by the Hindu community in India. The Ekadashi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha is called Devashyani Ekadashi. The day is also popularly known as Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi. The day gets its name Devshayani Ekadashi as on this day, the sleeping period of Lord Vishnu begins. It is said that from the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu sleeps in Kshirsagar, and four months after Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. As we celebrate Devshayani Ekadashi 2023, here’s all you need to know about the date and significance of this day.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on June 29. Pandharpur Ashadhi Wari 2023 Special Trains: Central Railway To Run 76 Trains, Check Dates, Timings, and Routes Here.

Devshayani Ekadashi Timings

Devshayani Ekadashi tithi will begin on June 29 at 3:18 am and end on June 30 at 2:42 am. The Parana (breaking the fast time) will be on June 30 from 8:20 am to 8:43 am. Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg 2023 Schedule: Pandharpur Wari Start Date; What Is the Route of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala - Everything You Need to Know.

Devshayani Ekadashi Significance

Devshayani Ekadashi holds an important place in Hinduism. Chaturmas, which is a four-month period of self-restraint, as to the Hindu calendar, starts from Devshayani Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi is known by several other names like Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Harishayani Ekadashi. Devshayani Ekadashi falls immediately after the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. According to the Gregorian calendar, Devshayani Ekadashi fast falls in the month of June or July.

During this period, marriage, yajna, griha pravesh, and any auspicious work is avoided. The mention of Devshayani Ekadashi has been made in the Brahmavaivarta Purana. It is said that the person who fasts on this day gets rid of all the obstacles in life, and all the wishes of the devotee are fulfilled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).