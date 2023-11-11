Ahead of the Diwali 2023 celebrations, the administration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is set to celebrate Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023 on a grand scale. Like the previous year, the organisers of Ayodhya Deepotsav aim to create a new world record by lighting 24 lakh diyas on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, this year as well. More than 25,000 volunteers have been deployed in the holy city as Uttar Pradesh (UP) aims to set another world record during the festival. Those willing to watch Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023 live streaming on Doordarshan can do so below. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: 24 Lakh Diyas at 51 Ghats, Ayodhya Aims To Set ‘World Record’; Tribals From Jharkhand To Take Part in Deepotsav Celebrations on Diwali.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Live Streaming

