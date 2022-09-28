Ayodhya ki Ramleela is one of the main attractions that takes place during Sharad Navratri. It is the depiction of Lord Rama's life by artists who perform historic tales from the epic of Ramayana. Navratri 2022 began on September 26 while the famous Ramlila started a day prior to Shardiya Navratri. As the fourth day of Ayodhya ki Ramleela falls on September 28, Wednesday, watch its live telecast that starts from 7 PM onwards on Doordarshan YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel. Click here to get details about Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 4 live streaming online. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Performance by Artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort

Watch Glimpses of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)