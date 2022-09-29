Ayodhya ki Ramleela that takes places during the Sharad Navratri of Ashwin month is very famous among the devotees. The Ramlila is the depiction of Lord Rama's life that is enacted through various episodes with each one of them showing a tale from Ramayana. The fifth-day observance of Ayodhya ki Ramleela will take place on September 29, Thursday from 7 PM onwards. People can watch the Ramlila on Doordarshan YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel. They can also watch Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 5 live streaming online video below. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Performance by Artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

