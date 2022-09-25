Subho Mahalaya 2022! Speaking of Mahalaya, how can one not mention Birendra Krishna Bhadra's rendition of "Mahishasura Mardini." Every year, at the dawn of Mahalaya from 4 am to 5.30 am IST, people listen to his Sanskrit recitation and India's oldest radio show, Mahishashura Mardini a collection of shlokas and songs including Chandi Path from Shri Durga Saptashati on All India Radio Bangla. It was broadcast on All India Radio Akashvani on Mahalaya 2022. You can listen to Chandi Path from Shri Durga Saptashati and more in this full album of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini with lyrics. Happy Mahalaya 2022 Greetings & Maa Durga HD Images: Send Subho Mahalaya Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers to Your Loved Ones Before Durga Puja.

Mahalaya (Mahishasura Mardini) | Birendra Krishna Bhadra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)