Chaitra Navratri 2021 is going on and while we are not celebrating the festival in a grand manner, you can sure listen to some bhajan & bhents. Navratri calls for popular Narendra Chanchal's Maa Durga jukebox mix of devotional songs that one can play during Navaratri.

Narendra Chanchal's Maa Durga Juke Box Mix of Devotional Songs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)