Maa Kaalratri-- the fierce Goddess is one of the destructive avatars of Goddess Durga and she mounts on a Donkey. On the 7th day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped. According to the pictorial description, Maa Kaalratri has a dark skin tone, a third eye, four hands. In one hand, she carries Abhaya mudra, in the second, she carries Vara mudra, in her third and fourth hand, she carries a thunderbolt and a scimitar. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees observe Chaitra Navratri 2021 from home. The Navaratri 2021 Day 7 Vaishno Devi Aarti will be live-streamed on YouTube and devotees can worship Maa Kaalratri from home.

