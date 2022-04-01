The beginning of the spring festival, which is believed as the arrival of Goddess Durga, the feminine energy will start on 2nd April 2022. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls in the month of Chaitra; hence it is referred to as Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri. The nine nights celebration starts from Ghatasthapana Puja on the first day when Goddess Shakti is invoked. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. To invite your relatives, friends and special ones for the Kalash Sthapana puja, we have curated lovely invitation cards, greetings and messages below that you can download for free. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Maa Durga Idol, Important Things to Note During The Nine-Night Festival.

Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation (File Image)

Invitation Card Reads: Wishing a Very Prosperous Chaitra Navratri 2022. Let the Spirit of the Auspicious Occasion Bring You Happiness and Well-Being in Life.

Happy Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja Images

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation SMS (File Image)

Invitation Card Reads: Happy Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Greetings

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation Message (File Image)

Invitation Card Reads: Nine Days of Prayers, Joy and Devotion Is Here! Happy Chaitra Navratri to You and Your Loved Ones.

Ghatasthapana Puja HD Images

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation SMS (File Image)

Invitation Card Reads: May This Chaitra Navratri Put an End to All the Negativities That Surround You and Leave You With Happiness and Smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Invitation Card

Chaitra Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Invitation Quote (File Image)

Invitation Card Reads: I Pray to Mata Rani To Make All Your Wishes Come True. God Bless You! Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Navratri 2022: Send Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Wallpapers, Quotes & Sayings to Family & Friends

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)